Telangana prajavani: 395 applications received on Tuesday

Hyderabad: On Tuesday, October 8, Prajavani was held where authorities received a total of 395 applications in Hyderabad.

According to a release from the special commissioner of information civil relations department, as many as 125 applications were received related to the housing department and 50 were related to revenue-related issues.

Thirty-six issues were related to the electricity department while 30 cases were from the minority welfare department.

In the panchayat raj and rural development department, 28 applications were received through Pravasi Prajavani.

Other departments received 121 applications.

State planning commission vice chairman Dr Chinna Reddy, public administration special officer Divya participated in the program and received respected applications.

