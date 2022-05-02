Telangana: Pregnant tribal woman walks 10 km for delivery

Hyderabad: A pregnant tribal woman walked approximately 10 kilometers from Govera Nayapuguda to Balanpur to give birth at the Nirmal government hospital on Thursday.

The lack of proper roads and bridges in some areas of the state especially in the Adilabad district caused the tribals to suffer specifically the elderly, and unwell locals. This is not the only case there are some other incidents where tribals have to suffer to reach their destination.

The pregnant woman Nagamma, a resident of Govera Nayapuguda village shared her experience with the New Indian Express stating that on April 28, she had to walk up two small hills and cross the gutters to reach Balanpur which was 10 km far from Govera Nayapuguda.

However, from Balanpur an ambulance is accessible to reach the Nirmal Government hospital, where she gave birth to a baby. She took the same route to go back home, with her newborn.

The road that Nagamma used to travel was built last year but today lies in a dilapidated condition, following heavy rains.

According to tribals, Telangana chief minister KCR previously stated that thandas and gudems would be developed as gramme panchayats so that they would have good connectivity to the mandal headquarters, but no action has been taken in this regard, TNIE reported.