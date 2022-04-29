Telangana: Pregnant wife forced to consume acid by husband, dies

Hyderabad: A woman died after she was forced to drink toilet cleaner acid by her husband at Rajpet Thanda in Varni Mandal in Nizamabad, on Wednesday.

The accused identified as Trun, alongside two of his family members, was arrested by the Nizamabad police station. The arrest was made after the victim Kalyani’s family filed a complaint against them alleging that they harassed her for more dowry and killed her by forcing her to consume toilet cleaner.

According to the report by the Times of India (ToI), the couple got married four years ago. Three months ago Kalyani became pregnant following which the victim’s husband began harassing her claiming that she was not attractive anymore. Varni police said that he also began harassing her for more dowry.

On Tuesday, Tarun and Kalyani had a fight when the accused forced the victim to drink the acid, after which she fell seriously ill. She was shifted to the hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

Based on the complaint by the victim’s family, police filed a case against Tarun and two of his family members under Sections 302 (Punishment for murder), 304-B (Whoever commits dowry death shall be punished with imprisonment), and 498-A (the husband or the relative of the husband of a woman, subjects such woman to cruelty shall be punished with imprisonment) of the IPC. The suspects are on the run, and police have launched a manhunt to apprehend them.