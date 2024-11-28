Telangana: Pregnant woman delivers baby in auto due to bad roads in Jharasangam

Hyderabad: A pregnant woman gave birth to a baby while going to the hospital for delivery in an auto, because the road to her hamlet wasn’t in a good condition.

The incident happened in Jharasangam mandal of Sangareddy district on Thursday, November 28, when Banoth Swapna, a resident of Puryanaik Thanda was going to Jharasangam primary health centre in an auto, after developing labour pains in the morning.

Due to the road near her hamlet being too bad for travelling, she delivered the baby in the seven-seater auto in which she was being taken to the hospital. The mandal health officials who came to know about the incident, immediately shifted both the mother and the baby to the health centre for further treatment. Both the mother and the child were in good health condition.

When the medical officer Dr Ramya asked the residents of the hamlet why they couldn’t call 108 emergency service, the residents reportedly stated that because of poor roads near their village, no vehicles were entering their village, and that was the reason why they chose to ferry her in an auto instead of calling 108 ambulance.