Telangana: Pregnant woman dies, hospital pays Rs 10L compensation

Hyderabad: Tension erupted at a private hospital in Nizamabad on Saturday as relatives of a pregnant woman staged protested after she allegedly died due to medical negligence.

The incident occurred at a hospital located in Khaleelwadi, where the family of the deceased woman, identified as Khanttam Sravanthi, later gathered to express their anger.

According to sources familiar with the situation, the hospital management offered a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family in acknowledgment of the tragic event.

Sravanthi, who was one-month pregnant, initially visited the hospital for a routine checkup. Following a series of tests, doctors informed her that the foetus was experiencing heart and lung-related complications, advising her to undergo an abortion. They provided Sravanthi with medication in preparation for the procedure.

However, Sravanthi’s condition deteriorated, and she began experiencing bleeding. Despite efforts by the doctors to address the issue with further medication, her condition did not improve. Consequently, on Sunday, she was transferred to another hospital for further treatment. Tragically, upon arrival at the new facility, medical professionals declared Sravanthi as brought dead.

The sequence of events prompted outrage among Sravanthi’s relatives, who believe that the initial hospital’s alleged negligence led to her untimely demise. As tensions ran high outside the hospital, authorities were called to manage the situation and ensure public safety.