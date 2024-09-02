Telangana: Preliminary notifications of 269 lakes in HMDA issued

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has received preliminary notifications of 269 lakes falling under the limits of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) from 7 districts, out of which preliminary notifications were published for 30 lakes.

Preliminary notifications for another 239 lakes under the HMDA were under scrutiny as of Monday.

During a video conference by the HMDA commissioner on Monday with the collectors and additional collectors of Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Medak and Yayadri-Bhuvanagiri districts, it was disclosed that 65 lakes have already been surveyed, and final notification of 51 lakes were received.

It was informed that efforts were being made to ensure that all balance notifications were issued in a time-bound manner by November 1 for this process which began from August 1. The notifications come at a time when the state’s HYDRA agency has been taking up demolitions of encroachments on lake beds of full tank levels (FTL).