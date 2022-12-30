Telangana: President Murmu participates in pooja on her visit to Yadadri temple

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu visited Yadadri and participated in a special pooja at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple on Thursday.

She received a warm welcome from the temple priests on her arrival who chanted Veda mantras as she reached the destination with her daughter Itishree Murmu.

The president participated in special puja performed by the temple priests at the deity of Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy.

Murmu was accompanied by governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, minister for endowments, A Indrakaran Reddy, energy minister G Jagadish Reddy, tribal welfare minister Sathyavathi Rathode and the temple executive officer (EO) in Yadadri.

A helipad was set up at Yagasthalam down the hill shine for Murmu’s visit who arrived at 9.25 am and left for Hyderabad by 10.30 am.