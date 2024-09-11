Telangana Prisons dept using sniffer dogs to detect drugs in jails

Hyderabad: The Telangana Prisons department Director General Soumya Mishra stated that the department is taking significant steps to combat drug use among inmates including the use of sniffer dogs to detect narcotics in jails.

She informed about the process during an awareness program on “Drugs, Substance Abuse, and Prevention” held at the Chanchalguda Jail office on Tuesday, September 10.

Mishra emphasized the establishment of a dog squad aimed at making prisons drug-free.

She mentioned that inmates who have become addicted to drugs will receive treatment at the Institute of Mental Health, Erragadda.

Additionally, Sandeep Sandilya, Director of the Telangana Narcotic Bureau (TGNAB), urged officials, staff, and police to collectively take responsibility for preventing drug use in jails.

Following this, Soumya Mishra initiated training sessions for jail officials and staff to enhance their understanding of new criminal laws.

The event was attended by various officials from the Prisons department, including IGs Rajesh and Murali Babu, DIG Dr. Srinivas, and other jail superintendents.