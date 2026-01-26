Telangana prisons free 3,634 inmates through legal aid, reforms: Officials

Hyderabad: Legal aid interventions and welfare-oriented reforms led to the release of thousands of inmates from Telangana prisons during 2025, officials said on Sunday, January 25, while outlining the department’s achievements on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day.

A total of 6,573 prisoners availed legal aid, resulting in the release of 3,634 inmates, with support from the State and District Legal Services Authorities.

44 Jail Adalaths held

The department conducted 44 Jail Adalaths, during which 1,558 cases were heard, and 985 prisoners were released.

Under the Government of India’s support to the Poor Prisoners scheme, 18 eligible inmates were released on bail with financial assistance for security bonds, with Telangana emerging first in the country in effective implementation of the scheme, a press release informed.

“Prisoner welfare and dignity remained a priority, with inmates enrolled under multiple insurance schemes,” it added, stating that 364 prisoners were covered under PMSBY, 210 under PMJJBY, and 23 under the Ayushman Vaya Vandana Scheme.

Interest-free loans to inmates

Officials further stated that Telangana prisons continue to be the only prison department in the country providing interest-free loans to inmates.

“During 2025, 58 prisoners received loans worth Rs 18.66 lakh, while 616 inmates have availed loans totalling Rs 1.92 crore since inception,” they added.

The department stated that healthcare services were strengthened through comprehensive medical care.

“Seventeen pregnant women inmates were provided safe deliveries at government maternity hospitals. The department facilitated 379 surgeries, including eye, ENT, hernia, appendicitis and heart procedures, and conducted 13 medical camps across prisons during the year,” it added.

Education and skill development

The department further stated that education and skill development remained central to the correctional approach.

“Under the Thumb In–Sign Out literacy programme, 23,220 prisoners were made literate. 108 inmates enrolled in NIOS for Class X, while 28 inmates completed graduation through Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University study centres at Cherlapalli Prison. Under the SANKALP Scheme, 100 women inmates at the Special Prison for Women, Hyderabad, received tailoring-based self-employment training. Overall, 79 percent of convict admissions received skill development training in 2025,” it informed.

Mental health, behavioural correction

Focused attention was also given to mental health and behavioural correction, the department stated.

“936 prisoners underwent cognitive behaviour therapy under the Unnathi programme, while 624 women inmates received psycho-social counselling with the support of civil society organisations. A psychotherapy Training-of-Trainers programme was launched across nine prisons,” it said.

Rehabilitation initiatives were expanded to support reintegration. The department operates 32 fuel outlets, providing employment to 475 persons, including prisoners, released inmates, civilians and retired staff. A Prisoners’ Sports and Cultural Meet was conducted after a five-year gap at Cherlapalli, with 220 inmates participating. Eco-friendly initiatives such as apiculture were introduced in six prisons, resulting in the production of 489 kg of honey.

Deaddiction centres

The department also established NIVRUTTI de-addiction centres, the first of their kind in India. During 2025, 2,915 inmates were screened, 590 received counselling and treatment, and 74 inmates were followed up after release.

Staff welfare measures included extension of long-pending health coverage, introduction of master health check-ups for personnel above 45 years, and facilitation of salary-linked insurance packages.

371 prison personnel availed various loans, and a Prison Duty and Sports Meet for staff was held after five years.

All India Prison Duty Meet held in Hyderabad

The Telangana Prisons Department also hosted the 7th All India Prison Duty Meet in Hyderabad with participation from 24 States and Union Territories. Telangana secured the Overall Championship, while Central Prison, Cherlapalli, received the Gold Medal for Best Hygiene Prison in India.

Technological upgrades

Technological upgrades included linking CCTV cameras of all jails to a central control room, setting up a dedicated IT Cell, and launching the Swagatham Reception Portal for digital visitor management.

The department also received the SKOCH Award for excellence in rehabilitation and reintegration.