Hyderabad: Several school students were injured after a private vehicle transporting them from Valgonda to Mallapur, Telangana lost control and overturned.
Around 15 students were reportedly travelling in the vehicle at the time of the accident.
Locals quickly rushed to the spot and began rescue operations. With assistance from police, the injured students were first shifted to Mallapur Government Hospital and later referred to Jagtial Area Hospital for better treatment.
Police have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.