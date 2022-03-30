Telangana: Priyanka Gandhi to be invited for public meetings

Hyderabad: The Telangana Party Congress Committee’s (TPCC) minorities department executive committee on Wednesday said that All India Congress Committee general secretary Priyanka Gandhi would be invited to a series of meetings that are being planned to be held all all Assembly constituencies in Telangana.

The decision was taken after a meeting of the TPCC minorities department executive committee was held at Gandhi Bhavan, or the Congress offie. premises on Wednesday.

During the meeting, a decision was made to “wage a direct fight” against the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), all the while launching a series of agitations against the ruling Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) in the state, which enjoys considerable support from Muslims.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, TPCC minorities department chairman Abdullah Sohail said that there has been a tremendous response to the Congress membership drive across Telangana State, especially among the minorities.

“MIM leadership has been causing huge damage to the Congress party and other secular forces across India. There is no doubt that MIM is acting like the B-Team of BJP and Sangh Parivar. This has been proved in the various elections including the recently concluded Assembly elections of Uttar Pradesh.” he said.

TPCC will be conducting a Padayatra from Charminar to Gandhi Bhavan on minorities’ issues in May this year (after Eid-ul-Fitr). A massive Iftar party in the month of Ramzan has also been organised in Hyderabad along with Eid Milap in Nizamabad.

Abdullah Sohail said that the minorities in Telangana remained neglected under the TRS regime. “Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao cheated the Muslims on the promise of a 12% reservation and other assurances. As against KCR’s claims of him being a secular leader, his government is responsible for the illegal demolition of six mosques in Telangana. Almost 75-80% of minority institutions were shut down after TRS came to power in 2014.”

AICC minorities department in-charge Farhan Azmi, TPCC general secretary Prem Lal, and other leaders were present at the meeting.

