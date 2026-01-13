Telangana procured 70.82 lakh metric tonnes of paddy in Kharif 2025-26

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday, January 13, said the state has procured a record 70.82 lakh metric tonnes of paddy from farmers during the 2025-26 kharif season, surpassing the previous high of 70.2 LMT.

The procurement has directly benefited 13.97 lakh farmers through the Minimum Support Price (MSP) operations.

Of the total, 32.45 LMT comprised the coarse variety, while 38.37 LMT were fine grades. All procured paddy has been shifted to mills for processing, the minister said in a statement.

The total MSP value of the procured paddy amounted to over Rs 16,912 crore, with payments of Rs 16,602 crore already disbursed to farmers, achieving an impressive 98 per cent payment rate, Reddy said.

Additionally, bonus payments totalling Rs 1,425 crore have been provided to support the farming community. The procurement exercise was facilitated by opening 8,448 purchase centres across the state.

The Minister for Civil Supplies and Irrigation assured that the official machinery will continue to reach out to farmers as per the scheduled timelines, ensuring the process remains seamless and farmer-friendly.

He extended Sankranti greetings to the people of Telangana, describing the festival as a celebration of gratitude and prosperity, particularly for the farmers who have played a pivotal role in filling the state’s granaries with a bumper harvest, the release added.