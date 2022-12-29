Telangana procures 59L metric tonnes of paddy worth Rs 12 cr

Hyderabad: Telangana has procured 59 lakh metric tonnes of paddy from farmers to date which is worth Rs 12,051 crores.

10.40 lakh farmers’ bank accounts have been deposited with Rs 11,000 crore for the same.

4,607 among the 7,011 paddy procurement centres have been shut down as the procurement at these centres was completed as per schedule.

Civil Supplies minister, G Kamalakar said that Nizamabad district procured the highest stocks of 6 lakh metric tonnes of paddy followed by four lakh metric tonnes in Nalgonda.

The paddy procurement still continues in Adilabad, Gadwal, Ranga Reddy and Vikarabad districts, the minister added to his statement.