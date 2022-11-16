Telangana procures 8.93 lakh tonnes of paddy for kharif season

Hyderabad: The purchase of paddy for the Kharif season is progressing quickly. As of Monday, 1.32 lakh farmers had supplied 8.93 lakh tonnes of paddy. About 8.1 lakh tonnes have been purchased as of this point from the previous Vaanakalam season.

Civil supplies minister Gangula Kamalakar gave the order to department officials at a review meeting held on Tuesday to make all arrangements, including for moisture machines, paddy cleaners, gunny sacks, and others, to ensure seamless transactions at all procurement centres.

The paddy that has been purchased so far has been stored in around 2.23 crore gunny bags. The months of November and December will be used to purchase all the paddy that was produced during the season.

In order to ensure quick procurement, the minister further advised farmers to bring paddy that adheres to the Union government’s ‘fair average quality’ standards. The minimum support price for grade A paddy is Rs 2,060 per quintal, while the price for common grade paddy is Rs 2,040 per quintal.

A total of 4,579 procurement centres have been established, and as paddy harvesting increases, more will be built.