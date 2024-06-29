Telangana CM pulls up officials over Rs 600-cr cost escalation for Warangal hospital

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed his anguish against the authorities for escalating the estimated cost of the construction of Warangal Super Specialty Hospital from Rs 1,726 crore to Rs 1,100 crore without any approval through oral orders by ignoring the prescribed rules.

He has ordered the officials to conduct a full forensic audit on the construction cost of the hospital being constructed, and asked the construction company undertaking the project to complete the construction of the hospital on a war-footing within the stipulated deadline.

During his visit to Warangal on Saturday, Revanth attended a review meeting of Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation ( GWMC).

Addressing the gathering, he said that he wanted to develop Warangal on par with Hyderabad, and to prepare a “Master Plan -2050” for the integrated development of the Warangal city.

He instructed the officials to take required steps to develop Warangal as a heritage city, and to complete the land acquisition for inner and outer-ring road, and to furnish full details regarding the funds required for land acquisition.

Also Read Telangana: CM Revanth Reddy busy firefighting as sulking senior leaders campaign against him

He suggested developing the proposed outer-ring road to connect the national highways around the city, and to lay a connecting road between the outer-ring road and Kakatiya Mega Textile Park.

He also directed the officials to prepare plans to construct an underground drainage system under the Smart Cities Mission, and to make plans for laying drinking water pipelines. He instructed the officials to take all measures to prevent the encroachment of nalas in the city.

Revanth asked the authorities to come up with plans to permanently solve the dumping problem in Warangal.

Advising the in-charge minister from Warangal to hold a review on the development of Warangal city once in every 20 days, he has assured that the State government was ready to extend all possible support for the development of the city.

He said that officials and leaders needed to work in tandem for the development of Warangal, and that efficient officials will get good opportunities in his government.

“The State government will not entertain politically motivated transfers. Our duty is to win the confidence of the people and maintain their trust,” he said, adding that Saturday’s meeting was only a preliminary review of Warangal’s development, and that he will be holding another review meeting in 45 days.