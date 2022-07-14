Telangana: Pumphouses of Kaleshwaram project submerged in floodwater

Hyderabad: Multiple pump houses of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) were submerged in flood water after incessant rains inundated the area.

The Kannepalli Lakshmi pump of the project was submerged, putting 17 motors out of action.

The Annaram pump house, with a total of eight motors and a lifting capacity of 2 TMC ft water a day was also half-filled with water on Thursday.

Opposition parties took the cue to criticise ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi on the occasion of the flooding. “Annaram pump house built with a cost of a lakh crores is now completely submerged in water. The hard work of Telangana’s people has been victim to KCR’s corruption,” said A Revanth Reddy, leader of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee.

With incessant rains in Telangana and Maharashtra, the barrages in the project have recorded a record level. An inflow of 22,15,760 cusecs flowed into the Medigadda barrage.

All 85 gates of Lakshmi Barrage were opened and the flood water was released. While 14,77,975 cusecs of water flowed into Annaram Saraswati Barrage, the authorities are releasing all of the water downstream.

The Godavari was flowing above danger level at Bhadrachalam in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. At 11 a.m. on Thursday, the water level at Bhadrachalam stood at 59.90 feet. Authorities have issued a third flood warning.