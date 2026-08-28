Telangana pushes for SCCL joint venture with Hutti gold mines

Hyderabad: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday, August 28, directed officials to explore a joint venture between SCCL and Karnataka’s Hutti Gold Mines.

Vikramarka, on the second day of his visit to Karnataka’s gold mining areas, visited the Hutti and Uti gold mines in Raichur district. He inspected the various stages of gold production, from ore extraction to refining, a press release said.

He said combining the technical expertise of state-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited with Hutti Gold Mines’ experience in gold mining could help increase domestic production.

Vikramarka said Hutti Gold Mines has extensive experience in gold exploration, mining, processing and refining.

He suggested combining this expertise with Singareni’s capabilities in mineral exploration and mining.

He directed Singareni officials to prepare an action plan for collaboration between the two organisations in gold exploration, mining, extraction, processing and refining, as well as the adoption of modern technologies, deployment of technical experts and human-resource training.

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Vikramarka said Singareni should take the lead in scientifically exploring and extracting the country’s gold resources.

He emphasised the need to reduce dependence on gold imports and increase domestic production.

A Hutti-Singareni partnership could help boost gold production, promote the use of advanced technologies, create local employment and contribute to economic development, he said.

Vikramarka inspected the production unit, ore processing plant and electrowinning facility at Hutti Gold Mines. Officials informed him that the Hutti project produces an average of two to four kg of gold a day.

From the viewpoint of the Uti open-cast gold mine, he observed the extraction of gold-bearing ore and the areas where mining was taking place. He enquired about the depth at which the ore was being extracted.

Later, he inspected gold ore mining operations at the Uti underground mine.

Vikramarka directed officials to expedite mineral exploration using advanced technologies to assess the quantity and quality of mineral deposits in Karnataka’s Devadurga gold and copper block, which was secured by Singareni through an auction.

The Devadurga block’s proximity to Hutti Gold Mines presents a major opportunity, he said, directing officials to make use of Hutti’s technical expertise for the project.

Singareni CMD Buddha Prakash Jyoti and other officials were present.

SCCL is a government-owned coal mining company jointly owned by the Telangana government and the Union government, with the two holding 51 per cent and 49 per cent stakes, respectively.