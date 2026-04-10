Telangana pushes overseas jobs, holds talks in Germany

The Minister highlighted the growing presence of Indians in Germany saying it points to rising demand for Indian professionals in the German labour market.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 10th April 2026 10:32 pm IST
Telangana Labour Employment and Mines Minister Dr G Vivek Venkataswamy meets Indian Ambassador to Germany Ajit Gupte in Berlin
Telangana Labour Employment and Mines Minister Dr G Vivek Venkataswamy meets Indian Ambassador to Germany Ajit Gupte in Berlin

Hyderabad: In a bid to expand overseas job opportunities for local youth, Telangana Labour, Employment and Mines Minister Dr G Vivek Venkataswamy, on Friday, April 10, held talks with Indian Ambassador to Germany Ajit Gupte in Berlin.

The Minister highlighted the growing presence of Indians in Germany – currently 3.11 lakh – with around 1.16 lakh contributing to the country’s economy through taxes. This points to rising demand for Indian professionals in the German labour market and presents a major opportunity for Telangana youth in sectors such as health, engineering, and specialised skilled professions, he said.

He also briefed the Ambassador on the state government’s initiatives to prepare youth for international careers, including the Telangana Overseas Manpower Company (TOMCOM), the PM Setu Programme, and the proposed Master Trainer Programme.

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Apart from this, the state government is providing pre-departure training, German language proficiency, and skill development aligned with German industry needs to the youth, the minister added.

Ambassador Ajit Gupte appreciated the Telangana government’s forward-looking approach and assured full support from the Indian Embassy to promote orderly and ethical labour migration, a release stated.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 10th April 2026 10:32 pm IST

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