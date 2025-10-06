Telangana pvt colleges to shut from Oct 13 over pending fee reimbursement dues

Hyderabad: Private colleges in Telangana will remain shut from October 13, stated the Telangana Private Degree and PG College Managements Association, demanding the release of pending fee reimbursement dues from the state government.

According to association president Dr B Satyanarayana Reddy, the government had earlier assured to release Rs 900 crore last month, but only Rs 300 crore was paid up until October 1. “They had promised to release another Rs 600 crore before Dasara and an additional Rs 600 crore before Deepawali, which is still pending,” he said.

“If the remaining dues are not released by October 12, all private degree and PG colleges will remain closed from October 13,” he warned.

Expressing his support to the association, Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar has demanded the release of Rs 1,200 crore before Dasara. “Both the BRS and Congress governments have failed to clear around Rs 10,000 crore in pending dues,” he alleged.

This is the second time in a month that the association threatened to strike over the issue.

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy has assigned deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka to hold talks with the association. It is expected that the Deputy CM will meet the college managements this week.