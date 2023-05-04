Telangana: QR codes on autos to aid women in trouble in Rajanna Sircilla

Hyderabad: The Rajanna-Sircilla police department has created a QR code in order to assist individuals, particularly women in trouble.

If an auto driver misbehaves with a woman or attempts to take her on a different route with malicious intent, the victim can quickly scan the code on her mobile phone, and the information will be transmitted to the police control centre.

The QR code contains all of the information about the autorickshaw, including the registration number, the name of the driver, and its position, allowing authorities to track it down and rescue the victim. The police agency has placed the QR code on around 3,000 autorickshaws throughout the area.

#aabhya web app QR codes were launched. All autos are being covered in sircilla district. In times of distress opening the qr code will let you send an SOS call to Control room with a click to help us trace your location. #womensafety @KTRBRS #safeauto pic.twitter.com/Kunt7Ns9nH — Akhil Mahajan IPS (@spsircilla) May 2, 2023

Within 24 hours of its launch, the code garnered an overwhelming response from the general public. In addition, to raise public knowledge of the QR code, the police department produced a short flim and distributed it via Twitter and WhatsApp groups of inhabitants in the district.

The short clip depicts how a police squad tracked an automobile and was quickly apprehended by local cops after receiving information via a QR code supplied by a woman in trouble.

The clip was released on Twitter by SP Akhil Mahajan, the man behind the idea. State IT, Industries, and MAUD minister KT Rama Rao praised the Sircilla police for taking the effort to ensure commuter safety.

The QR code are being pasted in all more than 3000 autos in sircilla district with more than 1600 already done. Clicking trace my location will help police control room trace your live location at the time of distress. @KTRBRS #womensafety @TelanganaCOPs pic.twitter.com/mJdCw5VDVw — Akhil Mahajan IPS (@spsircilla) May 2, 2023

The SP is also collecting recommendations from netizens to improve policing. Akhil Mahajan has urged people to download the Abhaya Android App in order to receive immediate assistance from police around the clock.

The SP stated the drivers of all public transport vehicles (autos and taxis) have generated digital copies of their documents, which have been uploaded to the QR code. In addition to the app, users are encouraged to file complaints with the police via phone calls or text messages in order to receive prompt assistance.