Telangana: Raghuram Rajan meets Revanth, shares inputs on economy

The chief minister's office said that Rajan shared his experiences along with strategies to be adopted for economic development in Telangana with the chief minister.

Telangana: Raghuram Rajan meets Revanth, shares inputs on economy
Raghuram Rajan felicitated by Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy, dy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu and IT minister D Sridhar Babu. Photo: X.

Hyderabad: Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan on Sunday, December 17, called on Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy, deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu and IT minister D Sridhar Babu at Revanth’s residence in Jubilee Hills.

“Former RBI Governor Shri Raghuramarajan met with chief minister @Revanth_Anumula at Jubilee Hills residence on Sunday. Raghuramarajan, who has also worked as the Chief Economic Advisor to the Central Government, shared his experiences with the CM Shri Revanth Reddy. The current economic situation of the state and strategies to be adopted for economic development were discussed. Many suggestions have been made to improve the economic situation. Deputy Chief Minister Mr. Bhattivikramarka, Minister of Legislative Affairs and IT Mr. Sridhar Babu, CS Ms. Shanti Kumari, Special Principal Secretary of Finance Department Mr. Ramakrishna Rao, Secretary to CM Mr. Seshadri participated in this meeting,” the chief minister’s office said on X.

Rajan is currently on a book tour across the country participating in various events and discussions. On Saturday, he gave a lecture at Hyderabad’s Manthan event where he spoke about the economic situation of the country.

Tags
