Telangana: Ragpicker arrested for killing a man in Kothur

Hyderabad: A 50-year-old man who had allegedly murdered a footpath dweller was arrested by the Kothur police on Monday.

The arrested person was identified as Telugu Nagappa, a rag picker and a resident of Kothur, and a native of Raichur, Karnataka.

According to a police press release, the accused along with the victim had consumed liquor on June 24. Later they had some disagreements with each other, which led to a between them.

“Nagappa and the victim had sold scrap material in Kothur and took the money. Meantime, a brawl took place between them over sharing of money following which Nagappa, took a bamboo stick and hit on the head of the victim,” said DCP, K Narayana Reddy.

“During the brawl, the accused took a granite stone and smashed the head of the victim due to which he died on the spot, “DCP Reddy added.

The police registered a case and produced the accused before the court and remanded him.