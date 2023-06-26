Hyderabad: Police nab three for abusive messages, calls to women

The police acted on a complaint received from a college principal, who alleged that women students of the college were receiving messages and calls from unidentified numbers.

Hyderabad: The Ghatkesar police on Sunday nabbed three persons who engaged in unsolicited calls and messages to women on social media.

The police acted on a complaint received from a college principal, who alleged that women students of the college were receiving messages and calls from unidentified numbers. The messages were often abusive and vulgar, according to a police statement.

The police tracked the calls to Vijayawada and Kakinada and apprehended 20-year-old Laxmi Ganesh, 20-year-old Kothagiri Veera babu and 25-year-old Chittiboina Durga Raju.

One of the accused, Ganesh had previously pestered women through calls and messages, the police added. The police also seized smartphones belonging to the accused.

