Telangana: Rahul interacts with Singareni workers, vows to address issues

Rahul Gandhi vowed to grant income tax exemptions to Singareni workers and support the growth of the Singareni mines, upon winning in the state polls.

Photo of P N Sree Harsha P N Sree Harsha Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 19th October 2023 7:29 pm IST
Rahul Gandhi with Singareni workers.

Hyderabad: With elections around the corner in Telangana, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s campaign in the state has gained steam.

As part of the outreach, in Peddapally district, Rahul Gandhi met with Singareni workers at a residence in Ladanapur village.

According to the Congress, Rahul engaged in a 20-minute conversation with the workers, during which he pledged to address their issues if elected to power.

The workers requested Rahul Gandhi to put a stop to the privatization of coal mines.

Additionally, upon winning in the state polls, Rahul Gandhi vowed to grant income tax exemptions to Singareni workers and support the growth of the Singareni mines.

Telangana is going to the ballot on November 30.

