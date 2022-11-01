Telangana: Rahul should first convince Amethi’s voters to elect him, says KTR

Hyderabad: TRS Working president KT Rama Rao remarked, on Tuesday, that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was unable to win a seat in his own parliament in Amethi.

Rahul Gandhi, while addressing the media on Monday that Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is welcome to believe that he is in charge of a worldwide party that is competing in US or Chinese elections, taking a jab at the TRS’ efforts to establish itself as a national contender.

“TRS and BJP are business parties and they favor businessmen. While the BJP is doing it from New Delhi, the TRS is doing it in Telangana”, said the Congress leader.

Gandhi also ruled out any alliance with the TRS, claiming that Congress is opposed everything that the pink party does.

KTR took it to Twitter, responding to Rahul’s statements, and remarked that the “Wannabe PM should first convince his people to elect him as an MP”

International leader Rahul Gandhi who can’t even win his own parliament seat in Amethi ridicules Telangana CM KCR Ji’s national party ambitions 🤦‍♂️



Wannabe PM should first convince his people to elect him as an MP — KTR (@KTRTRS) November 1, 2022

He slammed the congress leader saying “Rahul Gandhi who can’t even win his own parliament seat in Amethi ridicules Telangana CM KCR Ji’s national party ambitions”