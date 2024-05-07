Telangana: Rain plays spoilsport at public meetings of CM Revanth, PM Modi

Hyderabad: Heavy rains along with strong winds damaged the tents installed for the public meetings of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Karimnagar district. Reddy was to hold Congress’ Jana Jatara Sabha at Karimnagar this evening, and Modi was scheduled to hold a public meeting in Vemulawada on Wednesday morning.

Modi was to address a public meeting in support of BJP MP Bandi Sanjay for Karimnagar Lok Sabha election. All the preparations were done when the rain wreaked havoc, damaging the tents where BJP was planning to mobilise one lakh people.

People who had gathered to attend BJP’s public meeting in Peddapalli ran helter-skelter when heavy rain pounded on the meeting venue. Rajasthan chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma was presiding over the meeting as chief guest. Due to the rain, he was forced to deliver his speech from his campaign vehicle.

Several parts of Karimnagar district including Sircilla, Vemulawada, Manakondur, Huzurabad, Gambiraopet, Yellareddipet among other places, have received heavy rainfall on Tuesday afternoon.

Due to heavy rain, the paddy dried by the farmers at paddy procurement centres at Nimmanapalli village in Peddapalli district got wet. In Karimnagar and Warangal districts, mango orchards got affected, as strong winds and heavy rains rendered the mangoes to fall to the ground.

In Suryapet district, standing papaya plantations were destroyed due to heavy rain.

The Indian meteorological department has sounded alert in nine districts in Telangana, informing that several parts of the state could expect rainfall for the next three days.

A rainfall alert was issued by IMD for Kumram Bheem, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Bhupalapalli, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Bhuvanagiri, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Rangareddy, Nagarkurnool , Jangaon and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts for Tuesday.

The IMD has cautioned that there will be heavy rains in several parts of the state in the next couple of days.