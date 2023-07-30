Telangana rains: 16 deaths reported in Mulugu, says minister 

Hyderabad: State tribal welfare minister Satyavathi Rathod informed that as many as 16 lives perished due to severe floods in Mulugu district.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, July 30, the minister said that 27 relief centres have been established to assist flood victims. Kondai, Dodla, Malyala, Medaram, Narlapur and Project Nagar are some of the worst affected areas in the district.

“Torrential rains have caused many lives as well as significant destruction of property and infrastructure. Several bridges were washed away and electrical cables have been cut off, causing blackouts. The government is making efforts to restore power supply and repair damaged roads,” she said.

“Supplies such as two sets of garments, bed sheets, towels, sarees, as well as housekeeping and cooking utensils is being provided until the circumstance stabilises,” “she added.

The state has been reeling under heavy spells of rain for the last couple of days, causing widespread flooding in several districts.

Compensation to affected farmers: Vinod Kumar

Guaranteeing compensation to farmers whose crops were washed away in the flood, Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar investigated the damage in Ramadugu Mandal on Sunday.

Because of continuous rainfall, flood water had to flow beneath a bridge via a small stream. Unfortunately, a large tree obstructed the flow causing it to overflow into the nearby paddy fields of Mothevagu village. About 30 to 40 acres of paddy crops were reportedly washed away.

While interacting with the affected farmers, Kumar assured them to bring their problem to the chief minister’s notice.

Possibility of dengue outbreak

Director (Public Health and Family Welfare) Dr G Srinivasa Rao expressed concern about the rising dengue cases across the state in the wake of widespread flooding.

Not mincing words, he warned of a dengue outbreak. “So far we have received 2,315 dengue fever cases. Hyderabad, Mahabubnagar, Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda districts have reported a higher number of cases,” Rao told media persons here on Sunday.

Rao informed that as many as 1000 pregnant women were shifted to primary health care centres and other hospitals. “Around 250 women have delivered so far,” he said.

The health department has launched an extensive sanitation process. Health camps have been set up and villagers have been advised to use chlorinated water.