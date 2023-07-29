Telangana rains: 8 die in Mulugu, relief operation continues

Hyderabad: Eight people were swept away in flood waters of a rivulet in Mulugu district, and their bodies have been recovered, according to police reports.

Incessant heavy rains have caused flood-like situations in several districts of the state, leading to disruptions in road links and the need for evacuation.

Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar said as many as 19,000 people were shifted to safe places with the help of their respective district administrators.

12 washed away in Kondai

Four people saved themselves when a group of 12 were swept away while attempting to move to a safer place in Kondai village.

Around 60 people were rescued by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team after getting stranded on a gram panchayat building atop a collapsed bridge.

Police reported that between 80 and 100 people, including those in need of medical assistance, were rescued, some by boats. Food packets were distributed to those seeking shelter at higher grounds in the district, using choppers and boats.

Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao visited the rain-hit areas in Warangal on Friday and assured a continuous relief process till normalcy was restored.