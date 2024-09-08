Telangana Rains: Bhupalapally collector directs officials to be alert

Hyderabad: The Bhupalapally district collector Rahul Sharma on Sunday, September 8, directed government officials to take required measures amid forecasts of heavy rainfall in the district and the neighbouring regions of Telangana.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted very heavy rainfalls in the coming days for the districts of Telangana including Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar-Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Kothagudem, Khammam and Mahabubabad. These districts have given an orange alert for Sunday, by the IMD.

Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds are expected in all districts of Telangana in the coming days.

The IMD has advised people in Telangana to keep a watch on the weather for worsening conditions and be ready to move to safer places. A forecast for thunderstorms for Sunday night in the districts of Mahabubabad, Narayanpet, Rangareddy, Sangareddy and Vikarabad districts have been issued.

For Hyderabad, IMD said that light to moderate thunderstorms with temperature dipping till 23 degrees Celsius can be expected.