Telangana rains: CREDAI donates Rs 1cr to CM’s Relief Fund

Hyderabad: The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) donated Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund on Sunday, September 8. Top officials of CREDAI met chief minister Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, to handover the cheque.

The effort comes as part of the organisation’s commitment to Telangana, with the state facing heavy losses in the recent rains and floods. While donating the amount, the organisation also expressed their willingness to contribute further to the state in view of rebuilding flood effected state and providing relief for the people whose lives were affected during the calamity.

Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy appreciated CREDAI’s support towards Telangana government, while acknowledging the gesture. He stressed om the importance of private-public partnership in building a resilient society.

In the wake of Telangana floods, prominent individuals and organisations in the State are contributing to the chief minister’s Relief Fund, aimed at providing relief to the poorest of poor and victims of natural calamities.

Heavy rains lashed Telangana during the first week of September, resulting in flooding across the state. Close to 30 people lost their lives while the state faced losses of Rs 5,438 crore as per preliminary estimates.