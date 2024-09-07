Telangana Rains: Death toll rises to 29

State Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari said Rs three crore each is being released to the flood-hit districts to carry out relief works.

Hyderabad: Twenty nine people lost their lives in the recent heavy rains and flooding in Telangana, a top official said.

State Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari said 29 of the 33 districts in the state have been declared as flood-hit on the basis of rainfall recorded between August 31 and September 3.

She said Rs three crore each is being released to the flood-hit districts to carry out relief works.

The senior official, who held a teleconference with district Collectors, asked them to submit detailed reports on the losses caused by the heavy rain and flood before Monday afternoon.

The Chief Secretary said ex-gratia would be given to the kin of the flood victims and asked the district Collectors to send details of the 29 people who lost their lives.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would hold a meeting on Monday to deliberate on the relief and rehabilitation measures to be taken up, official sources said.

The state government has put the losses due to rain and floods at Rs 5,438 crore as per preliminary estimates

