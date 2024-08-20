Telangana rains: Minister urges collectors to remain vigilant

Hyderabad: Telangana Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has instructed district collectors to remain on high alert due to the heavy rains affecting the state. He urged them to take swift and proactive measures to ensure public safety and minimize disruptions.

In light of the weather department’s forecast for continued heavy rainfall over the next five days, the minister directed district administrations to be fully prepared to manage any potential emergencies.

During a video conference held on Tuesday, August 20 from the Khammam District Collectorate, minister Srinivas Reddy, along with Telangana chief secretary Shanti Kumari and district collectors, discussed the situation.

The conference, held under instructions from chief minister A Revanth Reddy, also covered the draft of the new Revenue Act 2024, Dharani applications, and the Layout Regularization Scheme (LRS).

Minister Srinivas Reddy suggested that district collectors consider declaring holidays for educational institutions if local weather conditions warrant it.

Despite ongoing heavy rains in Greater Hyderabad, Nizamabad, and other districts, officials expressed satisfaction with the current measures to mitigate public inconvenience.

The minister reviewed the flood situation in various districts and issued specific instructions to protect low-lying and flood-prone areas.

He highlighted the importance of coordinated efforts among the Municipal, Metro Water Board, and Traffic departments in Greater Hyderabad to ensure public safety and ease of movement.