Telangana rains: Several trains from Kacheguda, Secunderabad cancelled

Hyderabad: Several train services beginning from Kacheguda and Secunderabad stations have been affected due to heavy floods at Godavari Bridge No. 434 located between Basar and Navipet.

The Indian Railways announced that, as a safety precaution, a number of services running through this section will be cancelled or partially suspended on August 31 and September 1, 2025. Passengers planning journeys in the coming days are advised to check the latest updates before proceeding with their travel plans.

According to railway authorities, the following services will remain cancelled: Train No. 77603 Kacheguda to Medak (August 31), Train No. 77604 Medak to Kacheguda (September 1), Train No. 77653 Secunderabad to Siddipet (August 31), Train No. 77654 Siddipet to Secunderabad (August 31), Train No. 77655 Secunderabad to Siddipet (August 31), and Train No. 77656 Siddipet to Secunderabad (September 1).

The decision has been taken to ensure the safety and welfare of passengers and crew, as high water levels at the bridge pose a risk to rail operations.

Partial cancellation of some services

Additionally, there will be partial cancellations for certain services. Train No. 57301 running from Kacheguda to Medak will only operate up to Akanapet on August 31, and the remaining stretch to Medak has been suspended for the day.

Similarly, service No. 57302 from Medak to Kacheguda will commence from Akanapet, with the Medak to Akanapet section cancelled on the same date.

These measures have been implemented in response to the ongoing flood situation and will remain in force until the route is deemed safe for rail movement.