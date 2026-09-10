Telangana adds 3-year age relaxation for constable posts

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Wednesday, September 9, raised the upper age limit for direct recruitment to constable and equivalent posts by another three years in addition to the seven-year relaxation.

On August 14, GO 122 had raised the upper age limit for various uniformed service posts in the police, fire, prisons, special protection force, excise, transport, and forest departments by seven years for a period of one year.

However, it was brought to the government’s notice that there was a difference of three years in the upper age limit between the sub-inspector (32 years) and constable (29 years) posts.

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After careful examination, the government decided to raise the age limit for constable and equivalent posts. This relaxation does not apply to police constable driver posts.

The relaxation is only temporary and has been introduced by the Governor of Telangana, Shiv Pratap Shukla, in exercise of the powers conferred on him under Article 309 of the Constitution.