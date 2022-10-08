Telangana: Rajgopal Reddy threatens KTR with defamation lawsuit

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy on Saturday challenged IT and industries minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) to prove the allegations of ‘Quid pro quo’ leveled against him or to be ready to face defamation.

It is to be noted that KTR took a dig at the BJP’s candidate for the upcoming by-poll in Munugode. The minister alleged that Reddy’s company received Rs 18,000 Crore contract and in turn, he joined the BJP. The minister further said that his brother and Congress leader Venkat Reddy may join the saffron party.

Quid pro Quo – open confession of the BJP MLA candidate from Munugodu 👇



His company gets a massive ₹18,000 Cr contract from & in return he joins BJP



Likely that his brother Congress MP might follow in his footsteps https://t.co/SPd28aegyp — KTR (@KTRTRS) October 7, 2022

Responding to the tweet, the BJP leader said, “It’s time to call spade a spade. I openly challenge Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao. Mr. @KTRTRS I am giving you 24 hrs time. Either you prove the allegation levelled against me about the quid-pro-quo nexus or be ready to face defamation.”