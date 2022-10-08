Telangana: Rajgopal Reddy threatens KTR with defamation lawsuit

The minister alleged that BJP’s Munugode candidate Rajgopal Reddy's company received a contract of Rs 18,000 crore due to which he quit the Congress and joined BJP.

Updated: 8th October 2022
'Either prove allegations or face defamation' Raj Gopalreddy to KTR
Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy.

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy on Saturday challenged IT and industries minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) to prove the allegations of ‘Quid pro quo’ leveled against him or to be ready to face defamation.

It is to be noted that KTR took a dig at the BJP’s candidate for the upcoming by-poll in Munugode. The minister alleged that Reddy’s company received Rs 18,000 Crore contract and in turn, he joined the BJP. The minister further said that his brother and Congress leader Venkat Reddy may join the saffron party.

Responding to the tweet, the BJP leader said, “It’s time to call spade a spade. I openly challenge Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao. Mr. @KTRTRS I am giving you 24 hrs time. Either you prove the allegation levelled against me about the quid-pro-quo nexus or be ready to face defamation.”

