Telangana ramps up paddy transport, officials told to ensure vehicle availability

Hyderabad: The government is ramping up paddy procurement with 19 lakh metric tonnes of the crop secured. The Transport Department is ensuring sufficient lorries and tractors for smooth transportation from procurement centres to warehouses and rice mills across the state.

Officials are closely coordinating with district administrations and the Civil Supplies Department to prevent any disruption.

Telangana Transport Commissioner Ilambarithi K said that vehicles engaged in paddy transportation must have valid documents, including registration certificates (RC), fitness certificates, permits, insurance, pollution-under-control (PUC) certificates and valid driving licences.

Also Read Telangana govt buying record paddy, says Uttam Kumar amid Opposition attacks

Telangana Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, on Wednesday, assured farmers that paddy will be procured at the highest quantity and that a total of 19 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of paddy has been successfully obtained, as well as Rs 2,506 crore released to the farmers in the state.