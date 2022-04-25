Telangana: Rangareddy to have e-weighing machines in ration shops

Hyderabad: The Telangana civil supplies department is planning to distribute bluetooth-enabled electronic weighing machines with ePoS sets for exact weighing of grains at ration shops in Rangareddy district.

On April 25, the department planned to allocate the weighing machine from Ranga Reddy, Circle III in Saroornagar Mandal.

According to a report by Hans India, a total of 218 electronic weighing machines have been prepared for distribution in Rajendranagar, Serilingampally, and LB Nagar.

According to ASO, Circle III, Balasoraja, to maintain transparency the department decided to use bluetooth electronic weighing machines. The process was terminated under the supervision of the legal meteorology department to avoid technical glitches.

On the other hand, ration cardholders are struggling to get their right to get permanent ration cards from Food Supply Department (FPS) as the state is not allocating permanent ration cards and beneficiaries are forced to take online printouts every month.

The beneficiaries and members of the association of socio-economic empowerment of the marginalised (ASEEM) demanded the state government release permanent food security cards and also submitted a representation to the civil supplied department.

A ration card is used to prove one’s nationality. It is a crucial document that not only serves as an identification but also reflects a person’s economic condition, and it is required to provide ration cards in order to qualify for other government programs such as scholarships and Aasara pensions. He stated that it would be preferable if the state government took steps to issue permanent food security cards to the beneficiaries.