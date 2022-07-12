Telangana: Rani Rudrama Devi’s life must be included in textbooks, says Guv

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday visited the historic Chandupatla village in Nalgonda district and paid tributes to the Kakatiya dynasty ruler Rani Rudrama despite heavy rains in the state.

The Governor visited the rock inscription that carried details about the martyrdom of the Kakatiya queen and offered floral tributes at the inscription.

Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan also garlanded the statue of the Rani Rudrama Devi in the village.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor stated that Rani Rudrama symbolizes the bravery of women rulers in the country and inspired the legacy of women empowerment.

She called for the inclusion of Rani Rudrama’s life and deeds as lessons in the textbooks to create better awareness among the younger generation about our glorious history and legacy.

“Rani Rudrama is the symbol of courageous deeds of women rulers in the country. Her achievements and bravery as the Kakatiya ruler inspire women for many generations. It is our duty to perpetuate, popularise and promote her great legacy,” she added.

She also suggested the construction of a special monument and an arch in the village to perpetuate the Kakatiya history and transform the village into a major tourist spot.

Earlier, the Governor also distributed hygiene kits, masks, and tarpaulin sheets to the women of the village and interacted with them.

Secretary to Governor K Surendra Mohan and other senior officials were present at the event.