Telangana ranks 3rd nationally in prison-made products: NCRB report

Hyderabad: Telangana has emerged as one of the leading states in prison reforms and inmate rehabilitation, securing top national rankings in several categories in the latest prison statistics released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) for 2024.

According to the report released on Thursday, May 7, Telangana ranked third in the country in sales of products manufactured by prison inmates. Kerala topped the list with sales worth Rs. 222.69 crore, followed by Tamil Nadu with Rs. 70.37 crore, while Telangana recorded Rs. 43.65 crore in sales.

The state also secured the second position nationally in terms of average production value per inmate. Kerala ranked first with an average production value of Rs. 2,16,053 per prisoner, while Telangana recorded Rs. 64,356 per inmate.

Telangana performed strongly in prisoner education and rehabilitation initiatives as well. The report stated that 3,338 inmates in the state received primary education during 2024, placing Telangana fourth in the country in this category.

Telangana ranks second after TN in rehabilitation

In rehabilitation measures, Telangana ranked second after Tamil Nadu. While Tamil Nadu rehabilitated 1,025 prisoners, Telangana provided rehabilitation support to 244 inmates.

The NCRB report further revealed that Telangana stood 11th in the country in terms of the number of prisoners admitted to jails during 2024, with 61,723 admissions. Uttar Pradesh topped the list with 2,62,640 admissions.

Telangana ranks 4th with 107 convicted women inmates

In women’s prisons, Telangana ranked fourth in the country with 107 convicted women inmates, while Tamil Nadu recorded the highest number at 212.

The report also highlighted concerns over repeat offenders. Nationally, the average percentage of convicted prisoners who had adopted crime as a profession stood at 1.4 percent, while Telangana reported a significantly higher figure of 4.4 percent, ranking third in the country.

Among convicts serving sentences, Telangana ranked second nationally in the percentage of life convicts. Jharkhand topped the list with 76.1 percent of inmates serving life imprisonment, followed by Telangana at 71.8 percent.

The state also ranked second in the number of prisoners released after completion of sentence. Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest releases at 10,661 inmates, while Telangana followed with 9,956 releases during 2024.