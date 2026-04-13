Telangana ranks lowest in healthcare worker-to-population ratio in South India

Telangana has only 30 health workers for every 10000 people.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th April 2026 2:56 pm IST
Image shows A doctor in a white coat gently examining a patient's hand during a medical consultation.
Representational image

Hyderabad: A report by the Central Bureau of Health Intelligence (CBHI) highlighted the shortage of healthcare workers in Telangana.

As per the report, the National Health Profile (NHP), the state has the lowest healthcare worker-to-population ratio among South Indian states.

30 health workers for 10,000 people

Telangana has only 30 health workers for every 10000 people. It is is much lower than the national average of 49.5.

Subhan Bakery

It is also below the standard set by the World Health Organization (WHO) which recommends at least 44.5 healthcare workers per 10,000 people.

Other southern states have better ratios. Kerala has 144 workers per 10000 population, Andhra Pradesh has 107, and Tamil Nadu has 86.

Shortage of support staff

The report also points out a shortage of support staff such as nurses and technicians. The doctor-to-nurse ratio in Telangana stands at 1:1.3 whereas the ideal ratio should be 1:3.

MS Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Across the state, there is a 15 to 20 percent shortage of lab technicians and pharmacists. In Community Health Centres, more than 25 percent of paramedical posts are vacant in several districts.

Around 50 percent of positions of specialist doctors are vacant in Community Health Centres. Only 10 to 15 percent of the centres have all the required specialists.

The report warns that such shortages could affect healthcare services in the coming years.

Telangana’s population is expected to reach around 3.84 crore by 2026 with a growing number of elderly people.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th April 2026 2:56 pm IST

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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