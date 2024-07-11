Telangana: Rats infest social welfare hostel; 12 hospitalized

The affected students are currently receiving treatment at a government hospital, with their parents expressing deep concern over their well-being

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 11th July 2024 9:10 pm IST
Representational Image

Hyderabad: In a concerning development at the Ramayampet Social Welfare Gurukul hostel, 12 girls have fallen ill after being bitten by rats.

The affected students are currently receiving treatment at a government hospital with their parents expressing deep concern over their well-being. According to reports, the parents have repeatedly complained to the hostel’s principal about the rat infestation and the incidents of students being bitten while they sleep. However, despite their numerous complaints, no action has been taken to address the issue.

Tags
