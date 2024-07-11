Telangana: Rats infest social welfare hostel; 12 hospitalized

Hyderabad: In a concerning development at the Ramayampet Social Welfare Gurukul hostel, 12 girls have fallen ill after being bitten by rats.

The affected students are currently receiving treatment at a government hospital with their parents expressing deep concern over their well-being. According to reports, the parents have repeatedly complained to the hostel’s principal about the rat infestation and the incidents of students being bitten while they sleep. However, despite their numerous complaints, no action has been taken to address the issue.

Recently, after consuming breakfast, 35 students from Telangana Model School in Ramayampet, Medak district fell ill. It was alleged that a lizard was found in the meal, causing the students to suffer from vomiting and diarrhoea.