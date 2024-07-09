Telangana: 35 school students fall sick after consuming ‘lizard’ breakfast

No evidence of a lizard was found as students were not allowed to have phones, so no images or videos were captured

Representational Image

Hyderabad: After consuming breakfast, 35 students from TG Model School in Ramayampet, Medak district, Telangana, fell ill. It was alleged that a lizard was found in the meal, causing the students to suffer from vomiting and diarrhoea.

No evidence of a lizard was found, as students were not allowed to keep phones, so no images or videos were captured. According to reports, the students were immediately taken to Area Hospital in Ramayampet, where they are currently receiving treatment.

However, there has been a rise in such incidents where insects and rodents were discovered in food. A video was shared by several people online showcasing a customer baffled upon discovering a worm in the chutney of ‘masala puri’ that he ordered from Gaddi Annaram Raghavendra Hotel in Hyderabad.

In another similar incident, a rat was found swimming about in the vessel of chutney at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University- Hyderabad, Sultanpur. However, no officials have responded to the video that has triggered anger among students.

