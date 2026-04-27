Telangana reassures citizens on LPG, petrol, diesel supply situation

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation on Sunday, April 26, reiterated that there is no shortage of LPG, petrol or diesel in the state, backing its assurance with the latest supply figures and urging the public not to be misled by rumours.

Supply remains stable: Officials

According to officials, as of April 25, the state is receiving 9,574 kilolitres (KL) of petrol and 14,457 KL of diesel daily, taking the total daily fuel supply to 24,031 KL. “Ample fuel stocks are available, and supply remains stable across Telangana,” officials said.

On the LPG front, Civil Supplies authorities said there is “no shortage of domestic cylinders,” noting that 2,22,762 LPG cylinders are being delivered daily across the state. They added that enforcement has been intensified to curb diversion, with 1,942 raids conducted and 5,388 cylinders seized so far.

Officials also reiterated that migrant workers and students without local address proof can access 5 kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders through authorised distributors by submitting valid identification and a declaration.

OMCs issue statement

Separately, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) in Telangana also issued a statement affirming that supplies of petrol, diesel and LPG remain adequate and sufficient to meet demand.

The State-level coordinator of OMCs said public sector oil companies are closely monitoring the situation and ensuring smooth logistics. “There is no shortage anywhere, and necessary steps are being taken to streamline supply and expedite deliveries,” the coordinator said.

OMC officials noted that petrol and diesel supply recorded a 7% increase during the first 20 days of the month, indicating steady consumption. They also pointed out that domestic LPG bookings have declined slightly, suggesting there is no panic buying among consumers.

“A total of 37.77 lakh domestic LPG cylinders have been delivered so far this month, which is within normal levels,” officials said.

They urged consumers to use official booking channels such as SMS, missed calls, IVRS and online platforms, and to support the Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) system, an OTP-based mechanism designed to prevent diversion and ensure delivery to genuine beneficiaries.

OMCs further stated that dedicated portals have been launched for commercial LPG supply, encouraging businesses to use these platforms for their requirements.

On PNG

Officials added that both the Central and State governments are promoting Piped Natural Gas (PNG) as an alternative cooking fuel. Telangana currently has around 1.03 lakh PNG connections, with services available in Hyderabad, Medchal, Sangareddy, Choutuppal, Nalgonda, Warangal, Khammam, Shadnagar, Ramagundam and other towns.

Commercial establishments and industries have been advised to approach City Gas Distribution (CGD) companies such as Bhagyanagar Gas, Torrent Gas and Megha Gas for PNG connections.