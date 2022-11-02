Telangana receives 49% excess rainfall during water year 2022-23

Hyderabad: Telangana Ground Water Department on Wednesday in its data reported that the state saw a 49 percent increase in rainfall during the water year 2022–2023 (up to October 31, 2022).

During that time, the state saw rainfall of 1217 mm compared to typical rainfall of 817 mm.

31 out of 33 districts — Nalgonda, Sangareddy, Hyderabad, Yadadri, Kamareddy, Medak, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Jogulamba (Gadwal), Adilabad, Vikarabad, Hanamkonda, Bhadradri, Nagarkurnool, Mancherial, Medchal, Wanaparthy, Peddapally, Jangaon, Sircilla, Rangareddy, Siddipet, Mulugu, Komuram Bheem, Mahabubnagar, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Bhupalpally, Karimnagar, Narayanpet and Jagtial districts received excess rainfall (23 % to 72 %) while the remaining two districts – Khammam (8 percent) and Suryapet (17 percent ) received normal rainfall.

During October 2022, the average groundwater level in the state was 3.71 metres below ground level (m bgl), ranging from 1.76 m bgl (Suryapet) to 7.16 m bgl (Sangareddy).

Out of 33 districts, the average water level was 5 m bgl in 25 districts and 5-10 m bgl in the other 8 districts.

Groundwater levels rose by 0.78 m on average during October 2022 compared to October 2021, with rises in 28 districts (0.07m in Nizamabad to 2.52m in Medak) and fall in the remaining 05 districts (0.03 Jagtial to 1.19 in Karimnagar).

The net average rise in groundwater levels is 5.30 m from May to October 2022, and the rise is noted in all 33 districts (2.54 m Wanaparthy to 8.96 m in Medak).

The department monitored water levels during October-2022 through 1486 Piezometers (monitoring stations) covering all mandals from 33 districts of Telangana.