Telangana records 151 new COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad: Telangana added 151 COVID-19 cases afresh on Sunday taking the total number of those infected by the deadly virus to 7,88,775.

On Saturday, the state saw 241 new infections.

The toll remained 4,111 as no fresh fatalities due to the virus were reported today.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) logged the highest number of 68 fresh cases, followed by 13 in Ranga Reddy district, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

A total of 453 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 7,81,427.

The active cases stood at 3,237, the bulletin said.

A total of 18,881 samples were tested today and the total number examined till date was 3.35 crore.

The case fatality rate was 0.52 per cent and the recovery rate 99.07 per cent, it added.