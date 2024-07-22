Telangana records 68.60 cr free RTC bus rides, women save Rs 2350 cr

Hyderabad: Transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar announced that women in Telangana have taken 68.60 crore free bus rides under the Mahalakshmi scheme, resulting in savings of Rs 2,350 crore.

Prabhakar made this statement on Saturday during a review meeting at Bus Bhavan with the officers and staff of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC). He attributed the success of the scheme to the hard work, discipline, and dedication of the TGSRTC workforce.

He expressed confidence that the government would introduce new buses into service due to the scheme’s success.

3K vacant posts filled

Additionally, Ponnam Prabhakar mentioned that after 12 years, the state government has approved the filling of 3,035 posts in TGSRTC. He also highlighted that the addition of new buses would create more job opportunities and noted that 38 bus depots have reported profits.

TGSRTC vice chairman and managing director VC Sajjanar highlighted that the Telangana government has released.