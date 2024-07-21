Telangana: 2 held for sexually assaulting women in Nagarkurnool

Hyderabad: Two businessmen were arrested on Saturday, July 21, for allegedly sexually assaulting two women at Achampet in Nagarkurnool district.

The incident occurred on July 18, when the victims, who occasionally cleaned the accused’s establishment, was traveling in the car with them under the influence of alcohol.

According to reports, while traveling in the car, the accused sexually assaulted them.

Based on the complaint filed by the women, police took the accused into custody, and during the interrogation, they confessed to the crime.

A case has been registered, and the accused have been placed under judicial remand.

Further investigation is ongoing.