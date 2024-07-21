Telangana: 2 held for sexually assaulting women in Nagarkurnool

The incident occurred on July 18, when the victim, who occasionally cleaned the accused's establishment, was traveling in the car with them under the influence  of alcohol

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 21st July 2024 9:15 pm IST
Telangana: 2 held for sexually assaulting women in Nagarkurnool
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Two businessmen were arrested on Saturday, July 21, for allegedly sexually assaulting two women at Achampet in Nagarkurnool district. 

The incident occurred on July 18, when the victims, who occasionally cleaned the accused’s establishment, was traveling in the car with them under the influence  of alcohol. 

According to reports, while traveling in the car, the accused sexually assaulted them.

MS Education Academy

Based on the complaint filed by the women, police took the accused into custody, and during the interrogation, they confessed to the crime. 

Also Read
Hyderabad: 2 held for sexually assaulting a woman in Alwal

A case has been registered, and the accused have been placed under judicial remand. 

Further investigation is ongoing.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 21st July 2024 9:15 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button