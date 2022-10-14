Telangana records 87 new COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad: Telangana on Friday recorded 87 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 8,38,950.

Hyderabad district reported the highest number of cases with 46.

A COVID-19 bulletin said 76 people recuperated from the infection, raising the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 8,34,265. The recovery rate stood at 99.44 percent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 9,830 samples were tested today. The number of active cases was 574, it said.