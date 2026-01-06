Telangana records 8,861 fire accidents in 2025: Ponnam Prabhakar

The minister highlighted the two biggest tragedies of the year, that is, the Sigachi Industry blast near Sangareddy and the Charminar fire.

Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar

Hyderabad: Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Tuesday, January 6, told the Assembly that the state recorded 8,861 fire incidents in 2025, wherein a total of 163 people died. Additionally, property worth Rs 879 crore was also damaged.

During a discussion on the Fire Services Department in the Winter Session of the Legislative Assembly, the minister highlighted the two biggest tragedies of the year – the Sigachi Industry blast near Sangareddy and the Charminar fire in Hyderabad, where 17 people died in the same house.

Prabhakar said that the Congress government is taking comprehensive measures to strengthen fire safety infrastructure and that presently, there are 138 fire station centres in the state, with nine outposts in each district. The total strength of fire station vehicles is 544, he said.

The Transport Minister said that there were 58 new fire stations established in recent years to improve emergency responses. The stations are located in Cherial, Devarakadra, Kallur, Gundala, Both, Konkacherla, Rudrangi, Jayanath Mandal Headquarters, Bayyaram, Toopran, Pashamylaram, Jinnaram, Bibinagar, Uppal Bhagayath, Bachupally, Ghatkesar and other areas.

In addition to this, upgrades have been made to Gowliguda, Secunderabad, Old Marepalle, Khairtabad and Miyapur stations.

Prabhakar said that 13,658 fire safety awareness programs were conducted in gated communities, hospitals, industries and schools, where people were trained in prevention and protection methods.

