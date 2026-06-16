Telangana records highest kidney disease death rate in India: Study

The study found that Telangana recorded 19.84 deaths per lakh population due to CKD in 2023.

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Hyderabad: Telangana has reported the highest death rate linked to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in India, according to a study published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research by the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), New Delhi.

The study found that Telangana recorded 19.84 deaths per lakh population due to CKD in 2023. Although the state did not report the largest number of new kidney disease cases, it topped the list in terms of mortality.

New CKD cases per lakh population

Data from the study showed that Telangana registered 241.57 new CKD cases per lakh population. On the other hand, Haryana reported the highest incidence with 316.35 cases per lakh.

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Despite having fewer new CKD cases, Telangana’s mortality rate remained significantly higher.

CKD death rates in other states

Other states with high CKD death rates included Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, and Goa.

Doctors at Hyderabad’s Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) said they receive around 500 to 600 new kidney disease patients every month.

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The study identified type 2 diabetes as the leading factor contributing to kidney disease-related deaths in Telangana.

Nearly one-fourth of all CKD fatalities in the state were linked to diabetes. High blood pressure was also found to be a major cause.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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